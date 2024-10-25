Studiocanal secures European TV & SVOD rights to Coppola’s Megalopolis

Studiocanal has secured a 7-year deal for the TV & SVOD rights to Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis across most of Europe.

The film is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America with an all-star cast that includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Dustin Hoffman.

Studiocanal already distributes a number of Coppola classics including Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, The Outsiders and One From The Heart.

Its deal for Megalopolis covers most European territories and windows excluding Spain, Russia and Pay1 in France.

The deal was closed by Juliette Hochart of Studiocanal and George Hayum of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.