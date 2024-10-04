Alien: Romulus is getting a December 4K and Blu-ray release 

Image: Credit: 20th Century Studios

Box office hit Alien: Romulus is getting a physical home entertainment release on December 2nd when it’ll be available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

Hailing from director Fede Alvarez and producer Ridley Scott, Romulus is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986) and sees a group of colonizers who are scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Released by 20th Century Studios, the film was produced by Scott Free Productions and Brandywine Productions and took almost $350m at the global box office when it was released this Summer.

Special features: