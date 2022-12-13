Free League’s official Blade Runner RPG is now available

Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, first announced last September, is now available to buy from the Free League store.

Developed by the same team behind the firm’s award-winning Alien RPG, the game’s rules are based on the Year Zero Engine but “further developed and uniquely tailored for the world of Blade Runner”.

Synopsis:

Set in the year 2037, your adventure begin shortly after the Wallace Corporation debuts the new Nexus-9 Replicants on Earth. You are a Blade Runner of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rep-Detect Unit.

It’s your job to delve down the darkest alleys, strut through City Hall, and see enough stains on every soul and scumbag to spot one from meters away. It doesn’t matter if inside you is a soul or synthetics.

Because when you pull that blaster, you’re nothing but a Blade Runner. The closest thing this city’s got to a fighting chance. And you’ve got a job to do.

Other than that, it’s just a normal day on the force, so get to work and grab some noodles on the way. That stack of cases won’t crack itself. It’s a shame you won’t live long enough to solve them all. But then again, who does?

The boxed Blade Runner RPG Starter Set contains everything needed to start playing: