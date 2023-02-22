Free League’s Walking Dead RPG hits Kickstarter next month

Free League Publishing today revealed that its previously announced Walking Dead roleplaying game is coming to Kickstarter on March 14th, offering early PDF access to the Core Rulebook ahead of its retail release.

Announced last November, the game is being produced by Free League and Genuine Entertainment Partner in association with AMC Networks.

In The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game, players are challenged to enter the unforgiving, post-apocalyptic sandbox and learn how to survive and thrive in this new world order. Pushing the boundaries of the survival genre, each group can tailor their RPG experience to suit their own interests and play style. Expect the stress and stakes to be high.

Boasting a new spin on Free League Publishing’s award-winning Year Zero engine, players must not only hone their physical skills, but deeply explore what makes them tick – confronting how the hardships of this world naturally impact what they’re capable of, in the best and worst of times.