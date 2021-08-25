Free to Watch Football Leagues

Football has long been a national obsession in the United Kingdom, as fans attend stadia throughout the country in their hundreds of thousands, week in and week out. But just as much as supporters enjoy travelling around the country to religiously watch their teams, there is also a huge appetite for televised football in the UK. Naturally, the English Premier League attracts the biggest audiences, televised primarily on subscription channels Sky and BT Sport.

But unfortunately for many, paying the hefty subscription fees to these broadcasters is just too expensive, and some fans simply can’t afford to maintain their subscriptions each month. And with no Premier League football being shown on terrestrial TV for the masses, passionate football fans have to look elsewhere for their televised football fix.

Live streaming football on sports betting sites.

One of the best ways to watch football for free, without having to pay exorbitant subscriptions, is through one of the many UK football specific sports betting site. Perhaps the best example is Bet365, the UK sports betting site that streams more than 200,000 live sporting events to your PC every year. You can watch live sport until your heart’s content, with a huge range of football fixtures available to stream. Live streaming seems too good to be true, but there’s no catch! You just need to create an account with your chosen site and deposit money into your account. You’re then free to stream as much live football as you like. But what leagues can you watch for free from your betting account?

The best leagues to watch for free.

Although you won’t be able to watch Premier League, Champions League, or Europa League fixtures, you have an excellent selection of matches to live stream from prominent sportsbooks. Here are some of the best leagues to watch for free:

German Bundesliga.

The German Bundesliga is one of the most exciting leagues in Europe, with high goals per game ratios and lots of goalmouth action for fans to enjoy. You can also watch superstar players like Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Thomas Mueller while tuning into the biggest teams in the country. German football is also known for the electric atmosphere at grounds across the country, so it can make for quite the occasion when you tune into the matches live from your PC.

Spanish La Liga.

Although Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer strut their stuff in La Liga, there are still lots of world-class players plying their trade in Spain, and you can enjoy streaming fixtures including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atletico. Teams competing in La Liga tend to play with a high level of technical ability and wow fans with lots of skill and attractive football. Streaming La Liga is an excellent way of enjoying high-quality football for free.

Italian Serie A.

If you’re a fan of Ronaldo’s Juventus or current champions Inter Milan, you will be thrilled to hear that you can stream live matches from the Italian Serie A. Historically, British people have considered Italian football to be overly defensive, but that doesn’t account for the incredible attacking flair that is provided by the likes of Dybala, Martinez, and Ibrahimović.

Other global football leagues.

It’s not just European football that you can stream live from sports betting sites. You can tune into high-profile matches from the American MLS, the Australian A-League, and even the Chinese Super League. Perhaps the best thing about watching live football for free on sports betting sites is the fact that you’re presented with an incredible choice when it comes to tuning into live fixtures, and you aren’t subject to the scheduling of the live broadcasters.

So, while you might not be able to legally stream matches from the English Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League, you are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to watching live football for free, thanks to the live streaming features of some of the biggest sportsbooks in the UK. As you can see, you can enjoy live streaming of matches via a range of the UK’s most prominent betting sites.