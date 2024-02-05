Freely reveals Vestel support, extra features and addition of BBC’s ad-funded UKTV channels  

Freely, the new broadband TV service being developed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, has revealed new features and the support of a second TV maker.

Set to debut later this year, the subscription-free service will deliver live channels over broadband to compatible TVs. It will also offer catch-up content just as Freeview Play – which the broadcasters also jointly own – already does.

In addition to finding programmes via a traditional programme guide, viewers will be able to explore a curated list of recommended live and on demand content simply by pressing a Freely button on their remote. They’ll also have a ‘mini guide’ which will pop-up each time users switch channels.

The service is being overseen by Everyone TV, a company jointly owned by the four broadcasters and which also owns Freesat and oversees the technical development of Freeview.

Vestel, which builds TVs under 20 brands, has been named as the second manufacturer to support the service. It joins Hisense which was revealed to be backing the service late last year.

Freely has also said it’s working to bring the BBC’s advert funded UKTV channels, Dave, Drama, Yesterday and W to the platform.

Despite the broadcasters hailing Freely as “game-changing,” the need for a new service is unclear as multiple TV makers – including Samsung and Hisense – already offer streamed versions of free channels from their existing programme guides and could include channels from Freely’s backers if permitted.

In addition, live TV viewing is in “long-term decline” according to media regulator Ofcom which estimates it now accounts for just 44% of all viewing as UK audiences increasingly move to watching via catch-up and subscription apps.

In a statement, Everyone TV said: “It’s clear the way people are watching TV is changing, with more audiences switching over to a broadband only connection.

“We’ve built Freely around the needs of British audiences, bringing them the freedom to choose how they want to watch, with all their favourite shows from the UK’s leading broadcasters all in one place for free.

“We’re really proud of what we’re launching with Freely and are excited about bringing major enhancements like the MiniGuide to viewers as Freely launches in Q2 this year.”