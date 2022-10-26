Freevee confirms launch date for Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud’s Hotel for the Holidays

Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon, has confirmed that Hotel for the Holidays, its first Original Christmas movie, will be available to stream from December 2nd in the US and UK.

Starring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Aladdin star Mena Massoud, the film revolves around an ensemble of staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime.

Georgia (Petsch) is an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel, which attracts guests of all kinds—including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne—all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary during the holiday season.

Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel’s eclectic guests twist, turn, and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love, and inspiration.

The film’s cast also includes Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett) as Prince Raymond, Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods) as Pandora, Jami Belushi (According to Jim) as Kiki, Neil Crone (It) as Milton, and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Florence.