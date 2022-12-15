Game of Thrones map and Black Adam character now available for MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games today announced that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is now available as a playable character in MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games, as part of the game’s Season 2.

Also available is a new Game of Thrones map set in the legendary Throne Room which is playable in all modes and will be included as part of all playlist rotations.

Players can hurl opponents away from the Iron Throne and traverse Westeros themed hazards all against the backdrop of a remix to the iconic Game of Thrones theme music.

For more information on MultiVersus Season 2 visit multiversus.com.