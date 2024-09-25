George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s Wolfs gets new trailer ahead of Apple TV+ debut

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Wolfs, George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s new action comedy which will be available for subscribers around the world to stream from this Friday (September 27th).

Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to clean up after a murder only to find a second fixer, played by Pitt, also arrive on scene. Forced to work together, the pair find their night spiralling out of control in ways they couldn’t have expected.

Joining Clooney and Pitt are Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Written, directed and produced by Jon Watts (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), the film is an Apple Original Film, produced in partnership with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.