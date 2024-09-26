Disney+ UK confirms Doctor Odyssey airdate

Disney+ has announced that medical drama Doctor Odyssey will be available for subscribers in the UK to stream from Octover 24th.

Joshua Jackson plays Max, the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Joining Jackson are Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken.

Jackson and Johnson serve as executive producers alongside Paris Barclay who also directs.