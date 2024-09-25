Video: Hitman World of Assassination is coming to PlayStation VR2

Hitman World of Assassination is heading to PlayStation VR2, with developers IO Interactive promising to bring a new level of immersion to the game.

The new version is expected for release in December and will feature brand-new VR features including dual-wielding, full ambidexterity, room-scale implementation, plus intuitive controls and gameplay mechanics.

IO say a wide array of actions and interactions have been added, including the ability to perform actions with both controllers at the same time, active reloading, on-body weapon holstering, aiming through the sniper’s scope.

PlayStation 5 gamers who already own a copy of the game will be able to upgrade to the PSVR2 version for a one-off fee of £8.99 ($9.99/€9.99).