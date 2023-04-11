Gerry Anderson’s Space Precinct to make High Definition debut on BritBox and ITVX Premium

A newly remastered high definition version of Gerry Anderson’s Space Precinct is coming to BritBox and ITVX Premium from April 13th, just in time for Gerry Anderson Day.

Previously only available in standard definition, the series has been AI-upscaled from the master digibetas by ITV Content Services.

The series, which first aired in 1994, sees a veteran New York cop join the 88th precinct of the planet Altor alongside alien officers.

Ted Shackelford, Rob Youngblood and Simone Bendix head a cast which includes guest appearances by Frances Barber, Ray Winstone, Maryam D’Abo, Nickolas Grace and Steven Berkoff.

Space Precinct is also thought to be Idris Elba’s first TV appearance and features several episodes directed by James Bond director John Glen.

BritBox is included in the Premium subscription tier of ITVX Premium, the recently launched streaming service from ITV which also includes StudioCanal Presents and free catch-up content from ITV’s broadcast channels.