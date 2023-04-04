Content from Studiocanal Presents and new features now rolling out to ITVX

Updates to ITVX rolling out from this week will see new content from StudioCanal, including the original Rambo trilogy, Spiral, and Apocalypse Now , plus new features added to the streaming service.

Launched last year, ITVX offers a free ad-supported tier with access to the broadcaster’s recent and archive titles, plus a Premium tier costing £5.99 per month which includes access to Britbox plus ad-free viewing of the ITV content.

In February ITV announced a deal to boost the Premium tier through the inclusion of over 1,000 hours of content from StudioCanal Presents, the movie and tv studio’s own streaming service, at no extra cost.

Movie highlights include the Rambo franchise, Tom Hardy’s Legend, Gary Oldman’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Marlon Brando’s Apocalypse Now, and Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken’s The Deer Hunter.

TV shows available include Russell T Davies’ dystopian drama Years and Years and all eight series of popular French series Spiral.

The partnership with ITVX significantly expands the reach of StudioCanal Presents which was previously only available via Amazon’s Prime Channels service and within the Apple TV app where it’s priced at £4.99 per month.

It’s also been confirmed that a new ITVX Premium homepage will soon be introduced, making it easier for subscribers to find content.

Until now Premium tier content has been presented alongside the free catch-up and ITV archive content, making it less clear which content is contained in which tier.

The update, which starts rolling out later this month, will also see BritBox and StudioCanal content displayed within their own branded spaces.

In the meantime, ITV has has added a link to the user’s watchlist to the app’s menu, eliminating the need for users to scroll eleven rows down the homepage to access bookmarked content.

The changes are the first major tweak of the ITVX app since it launched last December.

Other new features, including greater personalisation, are also due to be added later after bosses at the broadcaster pledged further investment in the app “to enhance the user experience”.