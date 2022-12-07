Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed to get new playable map and character

A new map and playable ghost are coming to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the recently launched console game from developer and publisher IllFonic.

At launch gamers were able to hunt or haunt through five unique maps and it’s now been announced that IllFonic will be adding a new map to the mix, The Facility, early in quarter one of 2023.

The Facility closed for good in the late 1980s and has been recently purchased by a private investor group, who have plans to renovate and reopen the facility. Unfortunately for them, it’s being plagued by ghostly activity, and construction crews refuse to enter this haunted health centre.

Design Director Jordan Mathewson said: “The look that this play space is worn by time gives the players a unique feeling compared to our current job locations [maps].

“Construction workers are civilians and have begun a restoration of this facility that has uncovered why it was abandoned in the first place. Varied corridors combined with medium-sized rooms are built stacked up to provide a unique, more intimate gameplay experience with a creepier aesthetic.

“There will be some interesting ways to utilize these new areas in this map to each player’s, Ghostbuster or Ghost, advantage. We will share more soon!”

In addition, gamers will be able to play as a new Ghost type – Muncher. Also promised are some new character customization options which will come in the first DLC drop – with plans for further free drops in each quarter of 2023.

For more information visit www.GhostbustersSU.com