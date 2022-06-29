Gibtelecom and Netgem bring users an improved TV service

Gibraltar’s Gibtelecom has re-vamped its TV offering to bring users more content, more features and a better visual experience via a modern and sleek interface. The service first launched in 2018 and is powered by Netgem TV’s platform.

It offers a flexible multiscreen proposition with more than 130 channels, including popular sport content from providers such as Sky Sports, La Liga, UEFA and Eurosport, as well as entertainment channels plus streamed content from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Rakuten and Acorn TV.

Adrian Ochello, Director of Consumer and Marketing at Gibtelecom said: “Our relaunched Gibtelecom TV now offers a faster, sleeker and intuitive customer experience, with a range of added features.

“It now includes a Universal Search function that filters specific content across channels and on-demand apps. It also gives easy access to recently watched shows, recommends a smart watchlist, allows the creation of favourite channel lists, has enhanced catch-up capabilities, and brings a smooth new look and feel both on TV and mobile.

“The new service will be complemented by more channels and a boost in catch-up with more than 4,000 hours available at any time on any device. This enhanced experience will be most welcome amongst our new and existing customers. Initial feedback has been extremely positive and we are so excited about this next stride in our TV journey”

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem Group added: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Gibtelecom to provide the best TV experience already available on Netgem TV in the UK and other European markets, with an incredible range of content available on the main 4K TV screen or on mobile devices when on the move.

“This new proposition offers an array of fantastic live channels and on-demand titles, and is a great example of how we deliver and run high-quality TV services for operators as part of our Content-as-a-service model.”

