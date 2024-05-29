Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dominates UK sales chart for second week

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the UK’s bestselling film for a second week, sitting above Dune: Part Two – now available to buy on disc – and Barbie which lifts two places to Number 3.
Further down the chart is horror film Abigail (4), Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka (5), The Equalizer 3 (6) and Anyone But You which drops three places to seventh place.
The Batman rises six places to return to the Top 10 this week after more than a year away with Migration (9) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (10) rounding out the top ten.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th May 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|GODZILLA X KONG – THE NEW EMPIRE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|2
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|5
|3
|BARBIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|4
|ABIGAIL
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|5
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|6
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|7
|ANYONE BUT YOU
|SONY PICTURES HE
|14
|8
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|9
|MIGRATION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|10
|KUNG FU PANDA 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES