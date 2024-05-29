Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dominates UK sales chart for second week

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the UK’s bestselling film for a second week, sitting above Dune: Part Two – now available to buy on disc – and Barbie which lifts two places to Number 3.

Further down the chart is horror film Abigail (4), Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka (5), The Equalizer 3 (6) and Anyone But You which drops three places to seventh place.

The Batman rises six places to return to the Top 10 this week after more than a year away with Migration (9) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (10) rounding out the top ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th May 2024