SEENIT

TV, Film, Streaming, Broadband, Gaming, Computing & Tech News & Reviews

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dominates UK sales chart for second week

-

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the UK’s bestselling film for a second week, sitting above Dune: Part Two – now available to buy on disc – and Barbie which lifts two places to Number 3.

Further down the chart is horror film Abigail (4), Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka (5), The Equalizer 3 (6) and Anyone But You which drops three places to seventh place. 

The Batman rises six places to return to the Top 10 this week after more than a year away with Migration (9) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (10) rounding out the top ten. 

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th May 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
11GODZILLA X KONG – THE NEW EMPIREWARNER HOME VIDEO
22DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
53BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW4ABIGAILUNIVERSAL PICTURES
85WONKAWARNER HOME VIDEO
106THE EQUALIZER 3SONY PICTURES HE
47ANYONE BUT YOUSONY PICTURES HE
148THE BATMANWARNER HOME VIDEO
79MIGRATIONUNIVERSAL PICTURES
610KUNG FU PANDA 4UNIVERSAL PICTURES
© Official Charts Company 2024

POPULAR