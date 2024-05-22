Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire  tops this week’s official movie chart

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two has lost its crown as epic monster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes the top spot in this week’s official movie chart.

Debuting straight at Number 1, The New Empire sees the two ancient titans clash with a colossal deadly threat hidden within our world, threatening the existence of all species.

Currently only available via Digital retailers, the movie is getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release on June 24th.

Dune: Part Two drops to Number 2, Wicked Little Letters sits at Number 3 while former chart-toppers Anyone But You (4) and Barbie (5) are both up seven places week-on-week.

King Fu Panda 4 drops to Number 6, Migration is down three to Number 7, and origin story Wonka bounces back up one to Number 8 ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (9) and The Equalizer 3 (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd May 2024