Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire  tops this week’s official movie chart

Dune: Part Two has lost its crown as epic monster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes the top spot in this week’s official movie chart.
Debuting straight at Number 1, The New Empire sees the two ancient titans clash with a colossal deadly threat hidden within our world, threatening the existence of all species.
Currently only available via Digital retailers, the movie is getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release on June 24th.
Dune: Part Two drops to Number 2, Wicked Little Letters sits at Number 3 while former chart-toppers Anyone But You (4) and Barbie (5) are both up seven places week-on-week.
King Fu Panda 4 drops to Number 6, Migration is down three to Number 7, and origin story Wonka bounces back up one to Number 8 ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (9) and The Equalizer 3 (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd May 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|GODZILLA X KONG – THE NEW EMPIRE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|2
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|16
|3
|WICKED LITTLE LETTERS
|STUDIOCANAL
|11
|4
|ANYONE BUT YOU
|SONY PICTURES HE
|12
|5
|BARBIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|6
|KUNG FU PANDA 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|7
|MIGRATION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|9
|8
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|18
|9
|THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|7
|10
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE