SEENIT

TV, Film, Streaming, Broadband, Gaming, Computing & Tech News & Reviews

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire  tops this week’s official movie chart

-

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two has lost its crown as epic monster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes the top spot in this week’s official movie chart.

Debuting straight at Number 1, The New Empire sees the two ancient titans clash with a colossal deadly threat hidden within our world, threatening the existence of all species.

Currently only available via Digital retailers, the movie is getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release on June 24th

Dune: Part Two drops to Number 2, Wicked Little Letters sits at Number 3 while former chart-toppers Anyone But You (4) and Barbie (5) are both up seven places week-on-week.

King Fu Panda 4 drops to Number 6, Migration is down three to Number 7, and origin story Wonka bounces back up one to Number 8 ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (9) and The Equalizer 3 (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd May 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1GODZILLA X KONG – THE NEW EMPIREWARNER HOME VIDEO
12DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
163WICKED LITTLE LETTERSSTUDIOCANAL
114ANYONE BUT YOUSONY PICTURES HE
125BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
36KUNG FU PANDA 4UNIVERSAL PICTURES
47MIGRATIONUNIVERSAL PICTURES
98WONKAWARNER HOME VIDEO
189THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
710THE EQUALIZER 3SONY PICTURES HE
© Official Charts Company 2024

POPULAR