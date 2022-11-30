Gotham Knights gains two new game modes

Two new game modes are now available for Gotham Knights, the recently launched open-world, third-person action RPG from Warner Bros. Games and DC.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game ses players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious foes in epic confrontations, players will tackle an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Heroic Assault is an online co-op mode that allows players to team up in squads of four and venture into the depths of Gotham City to face off against enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors.



Showdown is a two-player online co-op mode where players can confront supercharged versions of the game’s main DC foes, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul.

Both modes are accessible as a free update for all Gotham Knights owners.

The game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

