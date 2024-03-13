Gracenote launches new services to boost content discovery on connected platforms 

Gracenote, the entertainment metadata company owned by Nielsen, has announced three new tools which will allow TV providers to aid users in finding their favourite shows.

With the same programmes often available on multiple streaming services, and in some cases different seasons appearing on different services, it can be hard for viewers to keep track.

Additionally, rights to some sports are fragmented by broadcast deals aimed at serving free and paying audiences, while the rise of streaming giants is seeing some contests leaving traditional broadcasters entirely.

To address this fragmented viewing experience, Gracenote has launched three offerings covering sports content, streaming catalogues and FAST/Streaming Channel listings, to help solve common “where, when and how to watch” as well as “take me to watch” use cases.

The solutions pair TV, movie and sports programming availability data with regular program metadata to ensure that streaming aggregators and digital platforms can offer user experiences that facilitate universal search, discovery and tune-in capabilities to drive maximum audience engagement.

Trent Wheeler, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote, said: “As the entertainment ecosystem continues to evolve, a massive opportunity exists to drive the next iteration of streaming.

“For it to reach its full potential as a channel, streaming needs to deliver better user experiences enabled by search and discovery of all content – TV, movies and live sports – wherever it’s available.

“With our unmatched availability and program metadata, Gracenote is uniquely positioned to help customers drive success in streaming now and into the future.”