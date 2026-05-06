Hammer classic X the Unknown is getting a 4K release

Hammer is bringing its cult classic X the Unknown to Blu-ray and 4K UHD on July 26th.

Penned by legendary Hammer writer Jimmy Sangster (The Curse of Frankenstein), the film has been restored from original film elements by the teams at Hammer and Silver Salt Restoration and features a brand new 5.1 mix alongside the original mono soundtrack plus HDR grading.

Synopsis:

What do you do when the killer can’t be stopped – or even understood? Prepare to meet a very different kind of movie monster: X.

When a soldier dies from apparent radiation poisoning, the Atomic Energy Commission sends scientist Dr. Royston – played by Oscar-winner Dean Jagger – to investigate.

Despite extensive testing no source can be found – until a mysterious radioactive, mud-like entity resurfaces and begins claiming more victims.

Pre-order X the Unknown from Amazon.co.uk*



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