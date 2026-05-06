Hammer classic X the Unknown is getting a 4K release

Hammer is bringing its cult classic X the Unknown to Blu-ray and 4K UHD on July 26th.
Penned by legendary Hammer writer Jimmy Sangster (The Curse of Frankenstein), the film has been restored from original film elements by the teams at Hammer and Silver Salt Restoration and features a brand new 5.1 mix alongside the original mono soundtrack plus HDR grading.
Synopsis:
What do you do when the killer can’t be stopped – or even understood? Prepare to meet a very different kind of movie monster: X.
When a soldier dies from apparent radiation poisoning, the Atomic Energy Commission sends scientist Dr. Royston – played by Oscar-winner Dean Jagger – to investigate.
Despite extensive testing no source can be found – until a mysterious radioactive, mud-like entity resurfaces and begins claiming more victims.
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Special Features:
- A Man on the Beach: the rarely seen short film featuring Jimmy Sangster’s first scripted work and directed by Joseph Losey.
- An exploration of the groundbreaking work of special effects artist, Les Bowie, including archive audio interviews with fellow special effects technicians and audio from Christopher Lee.
- Making-of documentary about the production of X the Unknown.
- Displaced and Damned: A documentary following the career of Joseph Losey – the original X the Unknown director who departed the project before shooting commenced – and his storied journey through Hollywood to Hammer films, via blacklisting and exile.
- New and archive commentaries with experts that include Nigel Kneale biographer Andy Murray, film historian David Kalat, and writer/producer Dr Steve Haberman.
- An archive interview with Jimmy Sangster from 2003.
- A 120-page booklet featuring new articles on the film’s relationship to the Quatermass franchise and the story behind the production (among other topics).