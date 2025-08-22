Hammer’s Curse of Frankenstein is coming to 4K Blu-ray

A new 4K restoration of classic Hammer film The Curse of Frankenstein is set for release in October as a 6 disc Limited Collector’s Edition.

Released in 1957, the film was Hammer’s first colour horror and featured the first on screen pairing of Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

Cushing’s chilling Baron and Lee’s tragic Creature redefined the genre, launching a franchise and establishing Hammer’s signature gothic style that would change the face of horror filmmaking forever.

Hammer describes the 4K edition, which is being released in collaboration with the Warner Archive Collection, as “painstaking restoration from the best surviving elements” which have been “newly remastered for stunning picture quality with a brand-new 5.1 surround mix and original mono audio options.”



The 6-disc set features multiple presentations of the film plus a host of extras including exclusive documentaries, expert commentaries, rare archival material, and feature length archive documentary.