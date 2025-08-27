Train Sim World 6 brings random events to the franchise

Fans of Dovetail Games’ Train Sim World franchise will be able to buy the latest instalment from September 30th when the game arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Train Sim World 6 introduces new toggleable random events and train faults, such as signal delays and speed restrictions, to ensure no two services ever feel the same.

In addition, the game features new routes and trains, including the UK’s Riviera Line which also marks the long-awaited return of the GWR brand to the series.

US players gain the NJ Transit which takes them to the east coast for a trip through the New Jersey suburbs while in Europe players can drive beyond the horizon between Dresden and Leipzig.

For the first time, brand-new trains will be available in the Deluxe Edition for all three routes: the much-requested CrossCountry Voyager, dual-power ALP-45 locomotive and hefty BR 294 shunter.

The Special Edition includes all content from the Standard and Deluxe Editions, plus five back catalogue routes and their respective trains spanning a wider selection of countries, including Austria, the Netherlands and Wales.

Adding to the immersion is the full implementation of passenger and platform announcements, with station stops and train departures audibly declared in the three core routes.

Matt Peddlesden, Train Sim World 6’s Executive Producer, said, “We’ve been keen to listen to players in our recent surveys and feedback to give them the features and content they’ve been asking for.

“Random events and audible announcements have been at the top of their list for some time, and we can’t wait for players to experience them in new routes and trains that they’ve also been requesting.”