ASUS is bundling Google AI plans with selected laptops

Customers who purchase selected eligible ASUS and ROG laptops will get access to three months of Google AI Pro or Google AI Plus at no extra cost.

ASUS says the offer is designed to help users do more than use AI on a single device and opens the door to a broader Google AI ecosystem for creating, studying, working, researching, and building, together with expanded cloud storage.

Google AI Plus offers an accessible entry point to Google’s AI tools, with elevated model performance, creative generation and productivity features, and 400GB of cloud storage.

Offering 5TB of cloud storage, Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google’s most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits to Google’s AI tools.

Depending on the plan, users can access experiences across the Google Gemini app, Deep Research, Google Flow, Gemini Omni, Nano Banana 2, Lyria 3, Gemini in Google apps, and Gemini Notebook.

The offer is planned to run from August 10, 2026 through August 9, 2027 across selected eligible 2025, 2026, and upcoming 2027 ASUS laptops in supported markets and can be redeemed exclusively through the MyASUS app.