Sky TV now includes free Disney+

Sky’s tie-up with Disney+ has now gone live, bringing the streaming service’s content to millions of Sky customers at no additional cost.

As announced last month, the broadcaster is bolstering its Sky Ultimate TV package over the coming months by adding ‘with ads’ tiers of Disney+ and HBO Max plus Hayu to a £24 per month bundle which already includes Netflix.

The announcement came ahead of next week’s UK launch of HBO Max which will end Sky’s position of as the exclusive home of the studio’s content and make it available direct to consumers for the first time.

While the launch of studio owned streaming services has reduced the amount of exclusive content Sky can offer its customers, the firm has been busy positioning itself as the UK’s “leading entertainment aggregator,” bringing audiences content from multiple apps through its next-generation streaming devices Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Content from partner apps is easily accessible from the device’s homepage where they sit in a Continue Watching row alongside its own content.