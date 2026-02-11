Sky to bundle Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix & Hayu into a single plan

Sky is bringing together Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and Hayu into a single Sky TV subscription, with customers able to get all of these services from £24 a month.

The updated Sky Ultimate TV package will include access to Sky’s original and first run series including Heated Rivalry and the upcoming Saturday Night Live UK, plus:

Netflix Standard with Ads (already included in Sky Ultimate TV)

Disney+ Standard with Ads from March (exact date to be confirmed)

HBO Max Basic with Ads from 26 th March when it launches in the UK & Ireland

March when it launches in the UK & Ireland Hayu from July, with a selection of top shows available from March

As previously announced, HBO Max Basic with Ads will also be including in the Entertainment plan from Sky’s NOW streaming service and fully integrated into the NOW platform.

Additionally, the tie-up with Disney will see the launch of a new Disney+ Cinema linear channel exclusive to Sky Cinema subscribers and featuring “a taste of the movies available on Disney+”.

While the launch of studio owned streaming services has reduced the amount of exclusive content Sky can offer its customers, the firm has been busy positioning itself as the UK’s “leading entertainment aggregator,” bringing audiences content from multiple apps through its next-generation streaming devices Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Content from partner apps is easily accessible from the device’s homepage where they sit in a Continue Watching row alongside its own content.

It also remains the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster, with exclusive rights to the majority of Premier League games plus longterm deals with major golf and cricket tournaments.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: “This marks a new era for Sky and NOW. In a world-first, we’re bringing together Sky, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu into a single Sky TV subscription.

“Nowhere else offers this breadth of incredible entertainment in a fully integrated experience, with everything customers love watching side by side so viewers can jump from show to show with ease.”

“Millions of existing customers will get easy access to this new line-up as standard at unbeatable value. All NOW Entertainment customers will get access to HBO Max, included at no extra cost, fully integrated within the NOW app.”

“We’re proud to continue Sky’s legacy of innovation, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the very best entertainment and best experience, all in one place.”