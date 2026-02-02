FIA WEC to remain on TNT Sports UK

The FIA World Endurance Championship will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery’s European platforms, including TNT Sports UK, after the broadcaster extended its rights deal with the sport.

The renewed agreement lasts until at least 2030 and includes coverage of all eight races on the FIA WEC calendar including the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race held at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

In addition to TNT Sports the competition will be available on Eurosport, HBO Max and discovery+ which will provide access to every lap of every race live throughout the season.



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions & Syndication at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Motorsport is in our DNA and we are committed to connecting fans with the biggest races on the planet throughout the season on both two and four wheels.



“The history, prestige and pulsating performances we witness at Le Mans each year transcend the sport itself and captivate viewers in every corner of the globe.

“As a long-term and trusted partner to the FIA WEC, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing coverage of Le Mans and every WEC race to new and larger audiences around the world for many years to come through our passion, expertise and storytelling ability that celebrates the sport, teams and drivers.”

