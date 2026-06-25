HBO Max sets out Wimbledon 2026 coverage plans

HBO Max will be bringing live coverage of Wimbledon to millions of fans across 11 European countries.

Every match from all 18 courts will stream live on HBO Max in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden with premium television coverage available on Eurosport as the main draw gets underway from Monday 29 June.

In total, 218 live hours will be covered by Eurosport across its multi-market coverage, with Eurosport Romania providing additional local coverage around its key players and tennis heroes.

In the Nordics, selected matches including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Finals will be shown on Warner Bros Discovery’s free-to-air channels: REX (Norway), Kanal 5 and 9 (Sweden), and TV5 (Finland).

In addition, TNT Sports will produce a 90-minute special programme featuring the best matches, unique stories and behind-the-scenes access for viewers in the UK airing at 10pm BST following play (days 1-12).

It will also showcase the biggest match of the grass season live by broadcasting the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Finals in full on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 July respectively.

Highlights will also be available to stream on demand in the UK on HBO Max throughout the tournament.

Rachel Stringer returns to anchor Eurosport and TNT Sports’ coverage from the grounds at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside former British No.1 and World No.4 Johanna Konta.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are at the zenith of our Summer of Sport during which we are relentlessly covering a wide selection of the best sporting events on the planet and bringing their stories to millions of fans as they unfold.

“In HBO Max, we have a best-in-class platform that offers subscribers the ultimate tennis experience, complementing Eurosport’s celebrated multi-market tennis coverage, which has been successfully engaging huge audiences for more than a decade.

“In tandem, we’re excited to produce a daily special programme for viewers in the UK on TNT Sports this year that will showcase the very best of this iconic tournament.”

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