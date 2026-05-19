Game of Thrones and other tie-in podcasts are coming to HBO Max UK

HBO Max is bringing podcasts to the service in the UK & Ireland, allowing fans to immerse themselves even deeper in the worlds of their favourite series and franchises.

The new feature launches on 19 May with Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast in which critic and broadcaster Rhianna Dhillon is joined by special guests for a “joyful and insightful” rewatch of the franchise’s eight movies.

While an audio version will be available on major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the video version will be exclusive to HBO Max subscribers.

June will then see the podcast line-up expand with a slate of titles centred on the Game of Thrones universe.

Fans will be able to enjoy The Game of Thrones Anniversary Special Podcast, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Podcast and The Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, with a brand‑new season – available in video for the first time – launching next month to accompany season three of House of the Dragon.

These will sit alongside companion podcasts and in‑depth discussions from some of the streamer’s most popular series and movies, including The Pitt, The Comeback, The Last of Us, and Sinners: In Proximity, plus the complete multi‑season rewatch podcast The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm.