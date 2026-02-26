Matt Dillon to lead new MGM+ Magnificent Seven series

Matt Dillon is to star in a new eight-part TV adaptation of The Magnificent Seven for MGM+.

Dillon will play the role of Chris Adams, originally played by Yul Brynner, who becomes the leader of seven gunslingers who sign onto the task of protecting a group of villagers from a mercenary land baron hellbent on stealing their land.

Set to begin production in June, the series is written and executive produced by Tim Kring and will be available on MGM+ in the UK, US, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

“Matt Dillon brings extraordinary depth and gravitas to this iconic role,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “His ability to portray complex, morally conflicted characters makes him the perfect choice to lead our reimagining of The Magnificent Seven.

“This series honors the legacy of the original film while exploring timeless themes about courage, redemption, and standing up against oppression—and Matt’s performance will be at the heart of that story.”

