Wimbledon to remain on BBC until at least 2033

Tennis fans will be able to continue enjoying free coverage of Wimbledon until at least 2033 after the BBC and All England Lawn Tennis Club extended their broadcast deal.

The BBC first broadcast Wimbledon in 1927 and the contest remains one of the broadcaster’s biggest audience pullers.

Under the new deal, viewers will continue to enjoy live coverage of on BBC TV, iPlayer, Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app, and on BBC Sport’s social media channels.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Wimbledon holds a truly special place in the hearts of audiences across the UK and this new agreement means we can continue our longstanding and deeply valued partnership with the All England Club well into the next decade.

“This is about celebrating one of the world’s greatest sporting events while continuing to evolve how we bring it to audiences.

“With new technology, fresh storytelling, new voices and innovative ways to connect with fans across television, radio, online and social media, we are excited to build the future of Wimbledon coverage together and bring audiences even closer to The Championships than ever before.”

Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to extend our historic partnership with the BBC through to 2033.

“For nearly a century, we have worked together to bring the magic of Wimbledon to generations of fans in the UK.

“This agreement reflects our absolute commitment to ensuring Wimbledon remains freely available to the widest possible audience across the nation, enabled by the breadth and reach of the BBC’s platforms, and their clear and continued ambition to enhance the audience experience.

“We are looking forward to working with the BBC as together we continue to evolve our coverage of The Championships.”