Hisense confirms UK availability of its 2024 Smart TV range with Freely

TV maker Hisense has confirmed its new 2024 range will be available in UK stores from early May.

Featuring four series – the U8N, U7N, U6N and the E7N PRO – this year’s range is billed as the firm’s “most extensive to date,” and offers the first TVs to feature Freely, the new streaming service from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Citing its status as an official sponsor of UEFA Euro 2024, Hisense says it’s “continuing to invest in category leading tech to cater to its sport and gaming consumers”. Features aimed at these users include 144Hz motion, an AI Sports Mode “which enhances motion clarity and detail,” and AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent lagging.

Selected models also feature multi-channel surround sound and built-in subwoofers.

The TVs are powered by the Vidaa operating system which includes apps for all the major streaming services including Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now and Disney+.

The brand also has four laser TVs available; the C1, L9, PL1, PX2-Pro.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK said, “This year’s lineup is our best yet. Our primary focus has been on refining our Mini LED and Laser offering to meet the diverse needs of our consumers.

“We’re constantly innovating and looking at ways to bring customers the best products at the best prices and we’re confident that our new range achieves this.

“These premium models are poised to elevate the television viewing experience and are guaranteed to immerse consumers in a cinematic journey within the comfort of their own homes.”