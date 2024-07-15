Apple’s HomePod mini gains new ‘midnight’ colour option

Image: Apple

Apple has introduced a new ‘midnight’ colour option for its HomePod mini smart speaker.

Measuring just 3.3 inches tall, the WiFi enabled HomePod mini supports music streaming from multiple services, including the firm’s own Apple Music.

It also allows easy access to radio stations from TuneIn, Capital FM, LBC UK, Heart UK and Smooth UK, plus podcasts and, for iTunes Match and Apple Music subscribers, their iCloud Music Library.

Qualifying HomePod mini buyers can get three months free Apple Music with their purchase.

HomePod mini in midnight is available to order from apple.com and the Apple Store app. It will also available at Apple Store locations in the UK, U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 27 other countries and regions starting July 17th.