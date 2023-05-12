Honor announces UK launch details for its new folding handset, the Magic Vs

Smartphone buyers can save up to £200 on the new folding Honor Magic Vs when they buy direct from the firm’s own website before May 26th.

The handset goes on sale in the UK on May 19th through Hihonor and on the 26th May via Amazon, Argos and Very. It’ll also be available with Three in Early June, with 6-months free airtime on Unlimited data plans.

The UK RRP for the Magic Vs is £1,399, however with launch offers, it can be bought from as low as £1,199.

The first of the brand’s folding models to be available outside China, the Magic Vs features a 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio when folded and a tablet-like 7.9-inch display when unfolded.

Honor says the phone’s hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds which it estimates to be equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day.

The rear triple camera system features a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Magic Vs runs version 7.1 of Honor’s MagicOS and weighs 267g. When folded the handset measures 12.9mm.

Olivier Dobo, Marketing Director at HONOR UK said: “We know our product portfolio puts some of the best features into the hands of consumers. With HONOR Magic Vs coming to the UK, we are thrilled that UK customers will get to experience our latest folding flagship device.”

“With Magic Vs’ unique hinge design, stellar camera set-up and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, we know it can fiercely compete in the existing foldable phone market and bring solid form-factor and exceptional performance for those who want the best out of their foldable phone.”