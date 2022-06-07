Hornby: A Model World to return for second series

Image: UKTV/Rare TV

UKTV – the BBC’s network of commercial channels – has commissioned a second series of Hornby: A Model World which will air on factual channel Yesterday, next year. The first series is available on demand on UKTV Play.

Produced by Rare TV and narrated by Sunetra Sarker, the series follows the design teams for the Hornby, Airfix, Scalextric and Corgi brands as they work to perfect the details of new products.

Series one launched to a consolidated audience of 630k, making it the channel’s second highest series launch ever, and went on to average a consolidated 390k across its ten episode run.

The show is commissioned for UKTV by senior commissioning editor, Helen Nightingale and ordered by Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey and deputy director of commissioning, Hilary Rosen.

Richard Watsham is director of commissioning for UKTV and Steve North is genre general manager, comedy and entertainment. The series is produced by Rare TV and the executive producer is Emma Barker.

UKTV’s Helen Nightingale said: “I’m so excited to be going back into this fascinating world, following the work of the inventive designers at Hornby as they design and launch new products. And to meet more of the passionate enthusiasts, hobbyists and creators and see their meticulous work, in miniature, come to life.”

Gerald Casey added: “I’m thrilled that we can give Yesterday viewers another series to enjoy. We’ve loved following the model-making process from drawing board to perfect mini replica, all thanks to the devoted attention to detail of the staff at Hornby.”

Emma Barker, executive producer of Rare TV said: “We are delighted that Hornby have invited us back inside their fascinating HQ to follow more of their amazing work, and we’re keen to showcase some more of Britain’s finest model layout builders, all creating miniature masterpieces in lofts and sheds.”

Simon Kohler at Hornby Hobbies said: “For many, a hobby is a wonderful form of relaxation – whether it’s creating a fully detailed model railway, racing a Scalextric Formula One or meticulously piecing together a fully detailed Airfix kit. Whatever the case and whatever the pastime such hobbies can be filled with essential mental wellbeing fused with an incredible sense of achievement and satisfaction.”