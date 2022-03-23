Switching to a pre-paid data plan could deliver big savings for tablet and mobile broadband users

Tablet and mobile broadband users coming to the end of their device or data contracts could potentially save themselves a tidy sum by switching to a pre-paid plan.

A number of UK mobile networks, including EE and Three, sell pre-paid data-only SIMs which come with a total allocation of data for a one-off, contract-free payment.

Depending on the network and the plan you opt for, the data will either be made available in monthly chunks, just as with a standard pay monthly plan, or as a total allocation available to use as you like within a stated period – making it an ideal option for anyone whose usage varies from one month to another.

And if you’re someone who normally works from locations where there’s WiFi and just need mobile connectivity to fill in the gaps or as a backup, a switch from contract to pre-pay may give you greater flexibility and better value for money.

Cards are available from various retailers with plans to suit all budgets, but two of the more interesting deals available at the time of writing are a Three SIM which includes 24GB of data which lasts up 2 years and is available from Amazon.co.uk* for just under £45 and an EE also available from Amazon.co.uk* which gives you 120GB of data that lasts 12 months for around £50.

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.