How to get free Disney+ in the UK – round up of the latest offers 

Disney+ is set to serve up some major shows this Summer, including the much-anticipated Star Wars series Ashoka, Marvel’s Secret Invasion in which Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, season two of The Bear and the third season of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building.

Subscribers can also stream new movies, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, and can look forward to the much anticipated final Indiana Jones movie, Dial of Destiny heading to the service later this year.

Costing £7.99 per month, Disney+ is available on Smart TVs from a host of major brands, including LG, Hisense and Samsung, and on streaming devices from Amazon, Apple and Roku.

Free Disney+ Offers

For those looking to save on their streaming bills, several major brands are currently offering free access to Disney+:

O2 customers can get six months free when signing up to the mobile network’s latest plans

Holders of selected fee-paying Lloyds bank accounts can opt to receive 12 months free as their account ‘lifestyle benefit’ 12 months free

Samsung is offering six months free to customers who buy one of the following devices from a participating retailer: Samsung Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy S21FE or Galaxy S20FE

The firm is also offering six months free Disney+ when customers buy one of its eligible TVs or monitors

In addition to these free periods, Tesco Clubcard customers can get a 3 month Disney+ subscription by redeeming £12 of Clubcard vouchers – a 50% saving on the usual price of £23.97 for the same period.