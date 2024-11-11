Hugh Bonneville to narrate new Apple TV+ natural history series

Young capuchin monkeys who’ve proven loyalty to one another in “The Secret Lives of Animals,” premiering globally December 18, 2024 on Apple TV+. Image: Apple

Hugh Bonneville is to narrate a new natural history series produced by the BBC’s Natural History Unit for Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Across 10 episodes The Secret Lives of Animals highlights 77 unique species in 24 countries revealing stunning, never-before-seen animal behaviours and highlighting the remarkable intelligence of the natural world.

Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

The Natural History Unit (NHU) is part of BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm which produces content for both the BBC and third-party outlets.

It also owns the subscription streaming service BritBox and operates a growing portfolio of channels around the world, including here in the UK where it owns the UKTV network.

The Secret Lives of Animals is the third collaboration between the NHU and Apple TV+, following the hit, Emmy Award-nominated series Prehistoric Planet and The Year Earth Changed.