The Secret Lives of Animals gets first trailer

Young capuchin monkeys who’ve proven loyalty to one another in “The Secret Lives of Animals,” premiering globally December 18, 2024 on Apple TV+. Image: Apple

The first trailer has been released for The Secret Lives of Animals, the new 10-part natural history series coming to Apple TV+ on December 18th

Narrated by W1A star Hugh Bonneville, the series features 77 species in 24 countries and reveals never-before-seen behaviours and the remarkable intelligence of the natural world. 

Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) part of the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

It is the third collaboration between the NHU and Apple TV+, following the hit, Emmy Award-nominated series Prehistoric Planet and The Year Earth Changed.

