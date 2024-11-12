Channel 4 brings its streaming app to Apple’s Vision Pro

Channel 4’s streaming app is now available on Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

The app has been developed especially to take advantage of the device’s capabilities, offering “a ground-breaking cinema-style, full-screen viewing experience” which is overlaid on the viewer’s surroundings.

One highlight is popular celebrity gameshow Taskmaster which viewers can access from a virtual reality version of the set, complete with its iconic red room, wallpaper, chandeliers, and throne.

Channel 4, which has set out ambitious plans to transform itself into a “digital-first public service streamer” by 2030, says the new app is the first from any UK broadcaster “to take advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro”.

It’s hailed the app’s release as the latest in a long line of key innovations, including being the first UK Public Service Broadcaster to launch an HD channel and the first broadcaster in the world to offer a TV-based on-demand service.

Grace Boswood, Director of Technology & Distribution, Channel 4, said: “As we transition to become a public service streamer, we’re constantly exploring new ways to entertain viewers and engage advertisers through technology which creates remarkable experiences.”