Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off I Am Groot returns to Disney+ next month

Groot (Voiced by Vin Diesel) in Marvel Studios’ I AM GROOT, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.

Five new ‘I Am Groot’ shorts, in which the Guardians of the Galaxy hero explores the universe and beyond, are heading to Disney+ from September 6th.

This time, Groot finds himself coming face-to-face with new and colourful creatures and environments.

Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot and Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity.

Subscribers can also watch Groot and his teammates in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which arrived on the streaming service last week.

Subscriptions cost £7.99 per month and a number of big name retailers and brands are currently offering extended free trials.