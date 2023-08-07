Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off I Am Groot returns to Disney+ next month

Five new ‘I Am Groot’ shorts, in which the Guardians of the Galaxy hero explores the universe and beyond, are heading to Disney+ from September 6th.
This time, Groot finds himself coming face-to-face with new and colourful creatures and environments.
Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot and Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity.
Subscribers can also watch Groot and his teammates in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which arrived on the streaming service last week.
