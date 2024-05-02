iD Mobile to sponsor E4’s ‘Bright Entertainment’ strand

Channel 4 has revealed iD Mobile, a subsidiary of electronics retailer Currys, as the sponsor of its E4 Bright Entertainment strand of programming.

The strand includes hits such as Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and will give iD Mobile “a perfect way to reach their core audience whilst keeping them top-of-mind at key periods throughout the year.”

The partnership will also provide a high impact and high reach platform for iD to launch their revamped visual identity over the coming months.

It was secured by Channel 4 Sales, the broadcaster’s in-house ad sales team, and brokered and managed by SPP Media and Spark Foundry.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader at Channel 4 Sales, said: “The partnership continues the delivery on Channel 4’s Fast Forward strategy, underlining our leadership in creating innovative opportunities for brands.

“Having worked together in 2019, it is great to build on our relationship with iD Mobile with this sponsorship. ‘E4 Bright Entertainment’ is a well-known and respected programming offering amongst younger viewers – and we look forward to generating significant reach for iD Mobile amongst this commercially receptive audience.”

Lewis Henry, Customer and Marketing Director at iD Mobile said: “Partnering with Channel 4 to sponsor ‘E4 Bright Entertainment’ is an exciting new chapter for iD Mobile.

“We’ve always had ambitious marketing plans, geared towards driving awareness of the iD brand. So, the opportunity to partner with Channel 4 again, and the diverse programming on offer, presents us with the perfect way to reach people of all ages at scale as we roll out our refreshed brand platform.

“E4’s mix of light-hearted, feel-good content seemed like the natural choice to help us connect with the nation at a time when we could all benefit from a little boost, and we’re excited to see what the partnership brings.”