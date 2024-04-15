IMAX Enhanced sound from DTS is coming to Disney+ next month

Disney+ will be adding IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS to 18 Marvel films, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and Avengers: Infinity War, from May 15th.

On the same date the streaming service will be adding Queen Rock Montreal, which will also feature IMAX Enhanced sound, to its library. The original concerts took place on November 24 and 25, 1981 and were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film.

Subscribers will need an IMAX Enhanced certified device to enjoy the new sound option.

Disney+ says the feature will be available on select DTS:X enabled Android/Google TV devices from Sony, Hisense, and Sharp. Owners of certified DTS:X enabled AV receivers from manufacturers such as Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to enjoy the experience at launch.

The new sound option will add to the streaming service’s existing IMAX Enhanced experience which offers selected films in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.

The full list of Marvel films gaining the new audio are: