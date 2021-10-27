Inclusive Microsoft 365 Personal now available on EE’s Smart Plan for connected devices

EE is now offering bundled access to Microsoft 365 Personal to new and existing customers on its Smart Plan tariff for connected devices.

The plans offer a number of inclusive perks to choose from, including subscriptions to BT Sport Ultimate and Netflix.

A new tie-up with Microsoft means customers with an eligible data SIM, laptop or tablet plan can now choose to get access to the full Office suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook, as well as Skype and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Customers can use their subscription on up to five devices at the same time, including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions at EE said: “We continue to look for ways to provide our customers the best experience on our award-winning 4G and 5G network.

“Microsoft 365 Personal joins a suite of great Smart benefits we offer, and will help boost a customer’s productivity – whether they’re using a tablet, laptop or other connected device on the move.”