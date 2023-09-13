Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to top the UK’s Official Film Chart 

Harrison Ford’s final Indiana Jones is enjoying a second week at Number 1 in the UK’s Official Film Chart, with its strong performance denying Fast X a return to the top spot.
The Meg 2: The Trench debuts at Number 3 while Disney’s Elemental drops two places to Number 4, and Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts moves down one to Number 5.
Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings falls to Number 6, landing just ahead of animated adventures Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Number 7, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 8.
Rounding out this week’s Top 10, WWII film Sisu lifts four places to a new peak of Number 9 following its release on disc, and The Equalizer 2 rebounds back into the Top 10 for the first time since January 2019 following news of its follow-up, The Equalizer 3.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th September 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
|WALT DISNEY
|6
|2
|FAST X
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|3
|MEG 2 – THE TRENCH
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|4
|ELEMENTAL
|WALT DISNEY
|4
|5
|TRANSFORMERS – RISE OF THE BEASTS
|PARAMOUNT
|3
|6
|NO HARD FEELINGS
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|7
|SPIDER-MAN – ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|7
|8
|THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|13
|9
|SISU
|SONY PICTURES HE
|12
|10
|THE EQUALIZER 2
|SONY PICTURES HE