Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to top the UK’s Official Film Chart 

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Harrison Ford’s final Indiana Jones is enjoying a second week at Number 1 in the UK’s Official Film Chart, with its strong performance denying Fast X a return to the top spot.

The Meg 2: The Trench debuts at Number 3 while Disney’s Elemental drops two places to Number 4, and Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts moves down one to Number 5.

Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings falls to Number 6, landing just ahead of animated adventures Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Number 7, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 8.

Rounding out this week’s Top 10, WWII film Sisu lifts four places to a new peak of Number 9 following its release on disc, and The Equalizer 2 rebounds back into the Top 10 for the first time since January 2019 following news of its follow-up, The Equalizer 3.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th September 2023