Inside Out 2 tops best-selling film chart for 4th week 

Disney Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 is marking a full month at top of the UK’s Official Film Chart after outselling both Twisters (2) and Despicable Me 4(3).

All three titles have secured their placements in the chart on digital sales only.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die rises one to a new peak of Number 4, finishing just ahead of a re-entry from The Bikeriders while A Quiet Place: Day One drops two (6).

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring freezes in position week-on-week (7) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rebounds one place (8).

This week’s highest new entry is Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles while Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy rounds off the Top Ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th September 2024