iPlayer bolsters David Attenborough collection with eight classic series

Eight additional classic nature documentaries presented by Sir David Attenborough, including his 1989 series Lost Worlds, Vanished Lives about fossils and palaeontology, are now available on BBC iPlayer.

Also available are the 1990 series The Trials Of Life, 1993’s Life In The Freezer; 1995’s The Private Life Of Plants; 1998’s The Life Of Birds; 2002’s The Life Of Mammals; and 2005’s Life In The Undergrowth, 2007’s Gorillas Revisited With Sir David Attenborough.

Joining them is the 2002 retrospective Life On Air: David Attenborough’s 50 Years In Television in which Michael Palin presents a look back over Sir David’s then five decades on TV.

The shows join iPlayer’s dedicated Sir David Attenborough collection which also features recent titles such as Dynasties II, The Green Planet, and Blue Planet II, some of which are available to stream in 4K Ultra High Definition.