Dynasties II now available to stream in Ultra High Definition on BBC iPlayer

Image: BBC Natural History Unit/Matt Burlem

Dynasties II, Sir David Attenborough’s follow-up to his hit 2018 series, is now available to stream on iPlayer in Ultra High Definition.

The series sees Sir David chronicle the daily struggles faced by an animal leader in their daunting quest to keep their pack or group safe and establish their own dynasty.

Series one followed a chimpanzee, lioness, painted wolf, emperor penguin and tigress and the second series kicked off on Sunday night with the story of a puma battling to protect her litter in the Patagonian mountains.

The rest of the four-part series features an elephant, cheetah, and hyena – each are confronted by a rapidly changing world with relentless competition for dwindling resources that stacks perilous odds against them.

New episodes will arrive in iPlayer each week following their broadcast on BBC One.

The series joins a growing list of Sir David’s documentaries which are available to stream on iPlayer in UHD, including the original Dynasties, The Green Planet, Attenborough’s Life in Colour, Blue Planet II, Attenborough’s Wonder of Song and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Ultra High Definition (UHD)



Selected shows can be watched in UHD on a smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vestel, plus Freeview Play set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax and selected streaming services including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max which can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk.*



iPlayer UHD isn’t available on Apple TV or Sky Q set top boxes. The BBC has published a full list of compatible devices.



*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Nature fans can also enjoy Wonders of the Celtic Deep which explores the wildlife living around the Welsh coast, including blue sharks and Fin whales – the second biggest animal on the planet after blue whales.

Produced by some of the film-makers behind Blue Planet, the series is narrated by BAFTA winning actress Dame Siân Phillips and features a soundtrack composed by world-renowned composer Paul Mealor and performed by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.