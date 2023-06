ITV and BBC announce 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match schedule

The BBC and ITV have revealed their TV schedule and proposed picks for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

All 64 matches from the tournament, which starts in Auckland on July 20, will be broadcast on either ITV or the BBC, except for the Final, which will be shown across both ITV1 and BBC1.

The BBC has also secured radio rights and will be bringing BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra listeners live audio commentary of matches.