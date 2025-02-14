ITV and BBC confirm FA Cup’s Fifth Round picks

ITV and the BBC have confirmed their selections for the FA Cup’s Fifth Round. Both broadcasters will be airing their matches on their linear channels and streaming apps, iPlayer and ITVX.

Friday 28 February

Aston Villa v. Cardiff City at 20:00 GMT on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Saturday 1 March

Crystal Palace v. Millwall at 12:15 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Preston North End v. Burnley at 12:15 GMT on BBC iPlayer

Manchester City v. Plymouth Argyle at 17:45 GMT on ITV4 and ITVX

Sunday 2 March

Newcastle United v. Brighton & Hove Albion at 13:45 GMT on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Manchester United v. Fulham at 16:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Monday 3 March

Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich Town at 19:30 GMT on ITV4 and ITVX

It’s also been confirmed that AFC Bournemouth versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 1st will be the featured broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and has been selected for BBC Extended Highlights.