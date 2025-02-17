Reacher season 3 lands this week

Alan Ritchson stars as Reacher. Image: Prime Video.

Reacher returns to Prime Video this week with the opening three episodes of its third season.

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the new season sees Reacher (Alan Ritchson) trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out.

Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley – soon to star in her own spin-off series – alongside series newcomers Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Reacher season three returns in all Prime Video territories on February 20th with new episodes dropping every Thursday through to March 27th.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season which will begin filming this year.